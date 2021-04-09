Biden to Issue Order for Presidential Commission on US Supreme Court Reform - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to create a bipartisan presidential commission to study whether the US Supreme Court needs to be expanded with an additional number of justices or otherwise reformed, the White House said in a press release on Friday,

"President Biden will today issue an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate," the release said.

In addition to legal and other scholars, the Presidential Commission will include former Federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the US Supreme Court, as well as advocates for the reform of democratic institutions and of the administration of justice, the release said.

The Presidential commission will also have specialists on constitutional law, history and political science, it also said.

The Presidential Commission will examine "the genesis of the reform debate; the Court's role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court's case selection, rules, and practices," the release added.

The Presidential Commission's purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against US Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals and will have to complete its report within 180 days of its first public meeting, according to the release.