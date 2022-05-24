Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversary of George Floyd Death - Reports

US President Joe Biden will issue on Wednesday an executive order on police reform to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement, the New York Times said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will issue on Wednesday an executive order on police reform to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement, the New York Times said on Tuesday.

Biden's order will direct Federal agencies to take steps toward reform, including revising use-of-force policies, encouraging state and local restrictions on no-knock warrants and limiting the transfer of most military equipment to law enforcement, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House and Justice Department have been collaborating on the executive order ever since congressional efforts to reform policing failed last year, the report added.

The announcement will come on the second anniversary of the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department officers. Floyd's murder triggered protests for racial justice and against police brutality across the US and many countries around the world, but in the United States they also turned into riots complete with property destruction and loss of life.