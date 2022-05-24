UrduPoint.com

Biden To Issue Order On Police Reform On Anniversary Of George Floyd Death - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversary of George Floyd Death - Reports

US President Joe Biden will issue on Wednesday an executive order on police reform to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement, the New York Times said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will issue on Wednesday an executive order on police reform to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement, the New York Times said on Tuesday.

Biden's order will direct Federal agencies to take steps toward reform, including revising use-of-force policies, encouraging state and local restrictions on no-knock warrants and limiting the transfer of most military equipment to law enforcement, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House and Justice Department have been collaborating on the executive order ever since congressional efforts to reform policing failed last year, the report added.

The announcement will come on the second anniversary of the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department officers. Floyd's murder triggered protests for racial justice and against police brutality across the US and many countries around the world, but in the United States they also turned into riots complete with property destruction and loss of life.

Related Topics

Murder World Riots Police White House George Minneapolis New York United States

Recent Stories

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

10 minutes ago
 Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approv ..

Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

10 minutes ago
 KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam ..

KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam Cricket Stadium

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: ..

Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

10 minutes ago
 Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to ..

Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to 'Active Shooter' - District Ad ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to deepen trade partnership with EU: ..

Pakistan keen to deepen trade partnership with EU: Naveed Qamar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.