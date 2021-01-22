UrduPoint.com
Biden To Issue Order Targeting US Hunger Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:35 PM

President Joe Biden will on Friday issue an executive order that is a modest effort to combat the soaring US hunger crisis as part of a broader plan to revive the economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will on Friday issue an executive order that is a modest effort to combat the soaring US hunger crisis as part of a broader plan to revive the economy.

The order will "take immediate steps to provide nutrition assistance to hard hit families across the country," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters.

While the moves "are not a substitute for comprehensive legislative relief," that Biden has proposed, "they will provide a critical lifeline to millions of American families," Deese said.

