Biden To Join Meeting With NATO Chief, US National Security Adviser Sullivan - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden will join a meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, the President (Biden) will join a meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House. They will discuss preparations for the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June and the strength of our transatlantic alliance," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

