Biden to Join Partners in Imposing New Sanctions on Russia While in Europe - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will join partners and allies in imposing additional sanctions on Russia and will announce a new joint action to reduce European dependence on Russian natural gas, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"He (Biden) will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "He will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas."

With regard to Russia's membership in international organizations, the United States believes there cannot be "business as usual" with Russia in international institutions and the international community, however it is up to these organizations to decide, Sullivan added.