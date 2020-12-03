UrduPoint.com
Biden To Keep FBI Director Wray If He Survives Under Trump - Reports

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden plans to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray in office if he is not fired by the current administration, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a campaign official.

Such a move would potentially be a reversion to the standard practice of FBI chiefs serving 10-year terms.

Biden's spokesperson refused to comment on the report, the newspaper said.

In May 2017, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid the early stages of the Russia probe, which led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel. Trump's pick Wray was confirmed by the Senate about three months after Comey's firing.

