Biden To Keep US Refugee Admissions At Record-Low 15,000 As Set By Trump - Reports

Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:04 AM

President Joe Biden will keep the US refugee admissions cap at 15,000 this year as set by former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday citing a senior US administration official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Joe Biden will keep the US refugee admissions cap at 15,000 this year as set by former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday citing a senior US administration official.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously notified Congress that the US administration would aim to allow 62,500 refugees this year.

The report said the Biden administration made the decision to keep the US refugee limit at 15,000 after dealing with the influx illegal border crossings on the United States' border with Mexico.

The surge of unaccompanied minors on the US southern border has already overwhelmed the country's refugee agency, the report said.

More Stories From World

