Biden to Keep US Refugee Admissions at Record-Low 15,000 as Set By Trump - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) President Joe Biden will keep the US refugee admissions cap at 15,000 this year as set by former President Donald Trump, the White House revealed on Friday.

"The admission of up to 15,000 refugees remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest," the White House said in a memorandum to the US Secretary of State.

The memorandum said that if the United States reaches 15,000 admissions before the end of the fiscal year in September, the US administration could possibly increase the cap of admissions.

The memorandum notes that 7,000 refugees would be allowed from Africa; 1,000 from East Asia; 1,500 from Europe and Central Asia; 3,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean; 1,500 from the Near East and South Asia; and 1,000 other spots will be reserved.

Earlier on Friday, the New York Times, citing a senior US administration official, said that the Biden administration made the decision to keep the US refugee limit at 15,000 after dealing with the influx of illegal border crossings on the United States' border with Mexico.

The surge of unaccompanied migrant children on the US southern border has already overwhelmed the country's refugee agency, the report said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously notified Congress that the US administration would aim to allow 62,500 refugees this year.