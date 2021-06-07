UrduPoint.com
Biden To Kick Off Week Talking 'Challenges From Russia, China' With Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden is set to receive NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Monday to discuss "security challenges" from Russia and China ahead of the leaders' summit.

Later this week, Biden is also scheduled to pay his first overseas visit as the US president. On Wednesday, he will travel to the UK, where he will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and take part in the G7 summit. On Sunday, Biden is set to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Palace.

After his UK visit, Biden will travel to Brussels for the NATO summit on June 14.

