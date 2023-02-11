UrduPoint.com

Biden To 'Make Clear' During Poland Trip That More Aid Coming For Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will make clear during his upcoming trip to Poland that more aid is coming from the United States to Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"I think (Biden) will certainly make clear that additional security assistance, additional financial assistance, additional help for Ukraine will be coming from the United States," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Biden will visit Poland from February 20-22 to meet with Polish leadership, discuss NATO deterrence and deliver remarks on the anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

