Biden to Make Companies With 100 Workers or More Require Vaccines or Tests - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Biden administration's new plan to combat COVID-19 includes federally mandating vaccination or testing of employees who work for companies with 100 or more people, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work," the White House said in an outline of the plan posted to their website.

The new mandate will impact over 80 million workers across the US, the White House noted.

The new plan also includes new mandates for Federal government employees and contractors to be vaccinated, lest they risk termination.