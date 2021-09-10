UrduPoint.com

Biden To Make Companies With 100 Workers Or More Require Vaccines Or Tests - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden to Make Companies With 100 Workers or More Require Vaccines or Tests - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Biden administration's new plan to combat COVID-19 includes federally mandating vaccination or testing of employees who work for companies with 100 or more people, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work," the White House said in an outline of the plan posted to their website.

The new mandate will impact over 80 million workers across the US, the White House noted.

The new plan also includes new mandates for Federal government employees and contractors to be vaccinated, lest they risk termination.

Related Topics

White House All Government Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

2 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

40 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

40 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

59 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

1 hour ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.