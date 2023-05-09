Biden to Make First Trip by US President to Papua New Guinea After G7 Summit - White House

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) President Joe Biden will travel to Papua New Guinea following the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan later this month, marking the first time a sitting US president has visited any Pacific Island country, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

will make a historic stop in Papua New Guinea while traveling from the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan to the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney, Australia later this month," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden will meet with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and other Pacific Island Forum leaders to follow up on the US-Pacific Island Summit held in Washington last autumn, the statement said.

The leaders will discuss ways to deepen cooperation on areas including climate change and economic growth, the statement said.

