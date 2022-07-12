UrduPoint.com

Biden To Make Major Statement On Mideast Strategy At Meeting With GCC - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Biden to Make Major Statement on Mideast Strategy at Meeting With GCC - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden will make a major announcement on his strategy for the middle East during a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"Before closing the trip with the summit with the GCC plus three at that summit, (Biden) he will make a major statement on the Biden administration strategy, his vision for the Middle East region," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

