Biden To Make Statement Shortly
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate is going to make a statement in the nearest future, CNN said.
"Joe Biden to make statement shortly," CNN said.
