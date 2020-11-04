UrduPoint.com
Biden To Make Statement Shortly

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Biden to Make Statement Shortly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate is going to make a statement in the nearest future, CNN said.

"Joe Biden to make statement shortly," CNN said.

