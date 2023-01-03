Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony - White House

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

US President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol with a ceremony on Friday, according to the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) US President Joe Biden will mark the two-year anniversary of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol with a ceremony on Friday, according to the White House.

Thousands of people gathered to attack the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Biden's 2020 electoral victory, egged on by former president Donald Trump's claims of electoral fraud.

Five people, including one police officer, died as a result of the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured.

Last month, the House committee investigating the attack accused Trump of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement. They referred his case to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, although the referral does not carry legal weight.

