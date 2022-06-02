WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, White House Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

"(T)he conversation between the President and President Bolsenaro is going to cover a wide range of topics that are bilateral and frankly global in nature," Gonzalez said during a conference call with reporters.

The first meeting between the two leaders will cover food insecurity, the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, among other issues, Gonzalez said.

Gonzales added that it is up to the Brazilian delegation if they want to raise Bolsenaro's doubts on Brazil's voting system, adding that Biden has confidence in Brazil's electoral institutions.

Los Angeles will host the Summit of the Americas on June 6-10.