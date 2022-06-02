UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet Brazil's Bolsonaro Next Week To Discuss Bilateral, Global Issues - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Biden to Meet Brazil's Bolsonaro Next Week to Discuss Bilateral, Global Issues - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, White House Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

"(T)he conversation between the President and President Bolsenaro is going to cover a wide range of topics that are bilateral and frankly global in nature," Gonzalez said during a conference call with reporters.

The first meeting between the two leaders will cover food insecurity, the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, among other issues, Gonzalez said.

Gonzales added that it is up to the Brazilian delegation if they want to raise Bolsenaro's doubts on Brazil's voting system, adding that Biden has confidence in Brazil's electoral institutions.

Los Angeles will host the Summit of the Americas on June 6-10.

Related Topics

White House Los Angeles Angeles Brazil June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

1 hour ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

1 hour ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

1 hour ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

1 hour ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.