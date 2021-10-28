Biden to meet Democrats, address Americans on spending plans

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:25 PM

President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with Democratic Party leaders on his signature social spending legislation, then address the nation before leaving for summits in Europe, the White House said

President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with Democratic Party leaders on his signature social spending legislation, then address the nation before leaving for summits in Europe, the White House said.

According to US news reports, Biden is set to announce a revised spending package that he expects his party will now support, ending weeks of internal wrangling.

"The president will speak to the House Democratic Caucus this morning to provide an update about the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden was then due to make televised remarks from the White House at 11:30 am (1530 GMT), right before he leaves to board Air Force One for Rome.

"He will return to the White House and speak to the American people about the path forward for his economic agenda and the next steps to getting it done," the official said.

At stake is something just short of $2 trillion in spending on education, childcare and other social services, twinned with a separate package worth $1.2 trillion to fix the country's infrastructure. The two bills also provide large-scale funding for addressing climate change and clean energy.

Biden is headed to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and the G20 group, before continuing to Scotland for the United Nations climate summit.

More Stories From World

