Biden to Meet Ex-Top US General in Afghanistan to Thank Him for His Service - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) President Joe Biden will meet with the former commander of the US forces in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller later on Wednesday to thank him for his service, White House Press spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Miller was the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan since September 2018, making him the longest serving military commander during the United States' 20 year presence in Afghanistan.

"The President will meet with General Miller today to thank the General for his extraordinary service in Afghanistan," Psaki said on Wednesday. "As the final commander of the Resolute Support Mission, General Miller oversaw the vast majority of our drawdown from Afghanistan, which is a particularly vulnerable period for our troops.

"

Last week, Miller stepped down from his post and transferred authority of American forces in Afghanistan to US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Frank McKenzie.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM said the withdrawal process of US forces from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete. The entire retrograde process is expected to be complete by August 31.

The Taliban are increasing their attacks against Afghan government forces as US and NATO forces withdraw from the country. The withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan was one of the points agreed to between the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year.