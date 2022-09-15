UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet Families Of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports

US President Joe Biden on Friday will have his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans jailed in Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, the Associated Press reported on Thursday citing senior US administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday will have his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans jailed in Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, the Associated Press reported on Thursday citing senior US administration officials.

The report, citing a US official, said the Russians have indicated they are open to negotiations, but have made suggestions that the Biden administration cannot fulfill.

In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a substantial offer to Russia on this matter, but declined to give further details. However, the report, citing a person familiar with the offer, said the US government is willing to release Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is jailed in the United States, in exchange for Griner and Whelan.

Griner is in jail in Russia after pleading guilty to drug-related charges while Whelan has been in jail after a Russian court convicted him on espionage-related charges.

Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson was in Moscow earlier this week to meet with Russian officials to help negotiate Griner's release. State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday that Richardson did not coordinate with the US Embassy in Moscow in advance of his visit, adding that his negotiations with Russia could complicate the Biden administration's talks with Moscow on this matter.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Jail Visit Price United States July Government Court

Recent Stories

Govt trying to manage availability of additional g ..

Govt trying to manage availability of additional gas before winter: Musadik

1 minute ago
 Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

1 minute ago
 Legend Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he ..

Legend Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement

1 minute ago
 Northrop Unveils First Triton Drone for Australia' ..

Northrop Unveils First Triton Drone for Australia's Maritime Security Patrols - ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail r ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail reforms

22 minutes ago
 PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before N ..

PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before November 30

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.