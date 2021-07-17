UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet Iraqi Prime Minister In Washington On July 26 - White House

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Washington on July 26 to discuss bilateral cooperation, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to the White House on July 26, 2021.

The Prime Minister's visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement," Psaki said in a statement on late Friday.

The talks will focus on educational, health, cultural and environmental cooperation, as well as political, economic and security issues.

The parties will also discuss joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

