Biden to Meet Pope Francis in Vatican on October 29 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will visit the Vatican during his European trip at the end of the month and will meet with Pope Francis, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The President and (First Lady Jill) Biden will also visit Vatican City and have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis on October 29.

They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor," Psaki said in a statement.