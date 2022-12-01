Biden to Meet Prince William, Princess of Wales in Boston This Week - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden intends to meet with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales in Boston, Massachusetts, later this week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston earlier on Wednesday for a three-day visit that includes their participation in the 2022 Earthshot prize Awards Ceremony on December 2.

"The President intends to greet the the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are still finalizing and working through the details."

Biden will be in Boston on December 2 to attend a Democratic fundraiser at the MGM Music Hall that will benefit Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock as he heads into a runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the Senate race in the state of Georgia on Tuesday.