Biden to Meet S. Korea, Japan Counterparts This Weekend to Discuss N. Korea - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the margins of the US-ASEAN Summit in Cambodia over the weekend to discuss North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"He'll also hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan and the president of Korea, in light of the continuing nuclear and missile threats posed by the DPRK as well as growing alignment among our countries in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Sullivan said during a press briefing.