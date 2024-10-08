Biden To Meet Scholz, Macron, Starmer In Berlin Saturday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden plans to meet the leaders of Germany, France and Britain in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the middle East and Ukraine conflicts, a German government source said.
Afterwards Biden, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer are to travel to the US air base at Ramstein for talks on military support for Ukraine, to be attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders, the source said Tuesday.
Saturday's meetings will come during a three-day state visit by Biden to Germany starting October 10, during which he is also expected to hold talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The Ramstein meeting is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies and comes at a crucial moment for Ukraine ahead of November's US presidential election.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of Dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.
At the last such meeting at Ramstein, Zelensky appealed for additional weapons to repel advancing Russian forces.
