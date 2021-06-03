UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet UK Prime Minister June 10 During First Overseas Trip - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:20 PM

US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 during his first overseas trip as head of state, the White House announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 during his first overseas trip as head of state, the White House announced on Thursday.

"President Biden will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," the White House said in a statement.

During the trip, Biden will also attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall June 11-13 and hold bilateral meetings with the G7 leaders.

