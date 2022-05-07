Biden to Meet Virtually With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Sunday - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Sunday will attend a virtual G7 meeting joined by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said in a statement.

"On Sunday, the President will participate in a virtual G7 Leaders' meeting chaired by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany. The Leaders will be joined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the release said on Friday.

The G7 leaders will discuss the latest developments in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the operation's global impact and the efforts to support Ukraine by imposing severe costs on Russia, the release added.

The White House said the virtual G7 meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT).

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

