Biden to Meet Virtually With Leaders of Quad Countries Friday Morning - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with the leaders of the so-called Quad countries at the end of the work week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"On Friday Morning, President Biden will meet virtually with his counterparts in the Quad - Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Modi of India and Prime Minister of Australia, formed in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007," Psaki said.

"The Quad has met regularly at the working and foreign ministers level, however, Friday will be the first time the quad is meeting at the leaders level."