UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Meet Virtually With Leaders Of Quad Countries Friday Morning - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden to Meet Virtually With Leaders of Quad Countries Friday Morning - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with the leaders of the so-called Quad countries at the end of the work week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"On Friday Morning, President Biden will meet virtually with his counterparts in the Quad - Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Modi of India and Prime Minister of Australia, formed in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007," Psaki said.

"The Quad has met regularly at the working and foreign ministers level, however, Friday will be the first time the quad is meeting at the leaders level."

Related Topics

India Tsunami Prime Minister Australia White House Japan

Recent Stories

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

22 minutes ago

Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist ..

1 hour ago

Russia's State Duma Speaker to Discuss 'Digital So ..

1 hour ago

Three peddlers arrested with narcotics

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hu ..

1 hour ago

Townsend's Scotland a formidable force, says Irela ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.