Biden to Meet Virtually With Zelenskyy During G7 Gathering on Sunday - NSC

US President Joe Biden on Sunday will attend a virtual G7 meeting joined by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN reported a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson as saying on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Sunday will attend a virtual G7 meeting joined by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN reported a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson as saying on Friday.

"On Sunday morning, President Biden will participate in a G7 virtual Leaders meeting chaired by German Chancellor Scholz.

The Leaders will be joined by President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

The G7 leaders will discuss the latest developments in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the operation's global impact and the efforts to support Ukraine by imposing severe costs on Russia, the spokesperson added.