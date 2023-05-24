Biden to Meet With Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen on June 5 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will visit the United States on June 5 for discussions on the NATO alliance and other shared issues, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark to the White House on Monday, June 5 to further strengthen the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Denmark," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden and Frederiksen will review US and Danish efforts as NATO allies to strengthen transatlantic security and bolster economic prosperity, the statement said.

The two leaders will also coordinate on issues including energy security and climate change, the statement added.