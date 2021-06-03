UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet With Erdogan On Sidelines Of NATO Summit In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Biden to Meet With Erdogan on Sidelines of NATO Summit in Brussels

US President Joe Biden will discuss "bilateral and regional issues" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting on the margins of the NATO summit on June 14, the White House announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will discuss "bilateral and regional issues" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting on the margins of the NATO summit on June 14, the White House announced on Thursday.

"The President will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting will take place in Brussels, Belgium, where both leaders will be attending the NATO Summit on June 14.

