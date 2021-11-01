UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Estonian Prime Minister At COP26 Sidelines - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Biden to Meet With Estonian Prime Minister at COP26 Sidelines - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"The president will also have the chance to do a brief meeting with the Estonian prime minister. There is a number of things to talk about from NATO and transatlantic security to cybersecurity and 5G. But a critical reason for this is that the Estonian prime minister stepped up to help seal the global minimum tax deal, and president Biden wants to thank her personally for that," Sullivan said aboard the Air Force One en route to the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister United Nations Glasgow United Kingdom 5G From

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of All ..

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of Allocating 2% of GDP for Defense ..

39 seconds ago
 Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

40 seconds ago
 S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

42 seconds ago
 India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

43 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

46 seconds ago
 Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issu ..

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.