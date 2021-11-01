Biden to Meet With Estonian Prime Minister at COP26 Sidelines - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"The president will also have the chance to do a brief meeting with the Estonian prime minister. There is a number of things to talk about from NATO and transatlantic security to cybersecurity and 5G. But a critical reason for this is that the Estonian prime minister stepped up to help seal the global minimum tax deal, and president Biden wants to thank her personally for that," Sullivan said aboard the Air Force One en route to the United Kingdom.