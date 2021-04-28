Biden to Meet With Former US President Carter While in Georgia Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife on Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The President and First Lady will travel to Plains, GA tomorrow to meet with Former President Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter," Psaki said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"I meant Thursday, April 29th."

Biden and other US officials will commence their tour to a number of states after the president's joint address to Congress on Wednesday, including a visit to Pennsylvania and North Carolina.