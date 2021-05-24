WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd on Tuesday, May 25, the White House informs.

On Sunday, a march was organized in Minneapolis as part of a series of events marking the anniversary of Floyd's death. Demonstrators gathered in front of the courthouse where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin concluded last month. Tuesday will mark one year since Floyd died in police custody.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the Floyd case.

Last May, while trying to arrest Floyd who was accused of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, kneeled on the neck of the African American man three times for almost a total of ten minutes. After complaining "I can't breathe," when Chauvin's knee was on his neck, Floyd became unconscious during the arrest and died later at a hospital.

Floyd's death triggered mass protests in a large number of major cities in the United States, where demonstrators denounced police brutality and demanded justice for African Americans who suffered at the hands of US police officers.