UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With German Chancellor In Washington On March 3 - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Biden to Meet With German Chancellor in Washington on March 3 - White House

US President Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on March 3 to reaffirm their cooperation on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other global security issues, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US President Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on March 3 to reaffirm their cooperation on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other global security issues, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Chancellor's visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and our NATO Ally Germany," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "At the one-year mark of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression, and strengthen transatlantic security. They will also review our continued cooperation on a range of regional and global security issues, including working together on shared challenges posed by China and our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia China White House German Visit Germany United States March

Recent Stories

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems i ..

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

19 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

19 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

19 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

19 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.