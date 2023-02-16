Biden to Meet With German Chancellor in Washington on March 3 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US President Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on March 3 to reaffirm their cooperation on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other global security issues, the White House said on Thursday.

"The Chancellor's visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and our NATO Ally Germany," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "At the one-year mark of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression, and strengthen transatlantic security. They will also review our continued cooperation on a range of regional and global security issues, including working together on shared challenges posed by China and our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific."