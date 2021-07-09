UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Meet With German Chancellor Merkel On Thursday - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

Biden to Meet With German Chancellor Merkel on Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the shared global challenges, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will welcome the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the shared global challenges, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"On Thursday, the [US] President [Biden] will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for an official working visit. Her visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany. This forward-looking visit will address our robust partnership on shared global challenges and identify areas to further strengthen cooperation in the months and years ahead," Psaki told reporters at a briefing.

Related Topics

White House German Visit Germany United States Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Northrop Grumman to Build $935Mln HALO Astronaut M ..

1 minute ago

Biden Held Phone Call With Putin on Friday - White ..

1 minute ago

IGP, law minister discuss implementation of anti-r ..

1 minute ago

Biden, Putin in Call Discuss Cyber Attacks, UN Syr ..

1 minute ago

Guterres Welcomes UNSC Decision to Extend UN Mecha ..

17 minutes ago

SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to discuss peace, re ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.