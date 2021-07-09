Biden to Meet With German Chancellor Merkel on Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the shared global challenges, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday

"On Thursday, the [US] President [Biden] will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for an official working visit. Her visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany. This forward-looking visit will address our robust partnership on shared global challenges and identify areas to further strengthen cooperation in the months and years ahead," Psaki told reporters at a briefing.