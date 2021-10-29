UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With German, French, UK Leaders In Europe To Discuss Iran - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom during his trip to Europe to talk about Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"On Saturday... He (Biden) will also have the opportunity to meet with the E3, the leaders of Germany, France, and the UK, on Iran to touch base on where we stand right now with respect to trying to resume negotiations to return to the JCPOA," Sullivan said.

