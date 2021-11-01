Biden to Meet With Indonesian President in Glasgow - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday.

"He will do a bilateral also with president Joko Widodo of Indonesia, where coming out of US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit with Indonesia as the G20 chair next year. This is an important opportunity for him to have his first full sit-down meeting with President Widodo to talk about the full range of issues in the Indo-Pacific as well as how to build on this year's G20 summit heading to the next year's G20 summit in Indonesia," Sullivan told reporters.