UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Indonesian President In Glasgow - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Biden to Meet With Indonesian President in Glasgow - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday.

"He will do a bilateral also with president Joko Widodo of Indonesia, where coming out of US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit with Indonesia as the G20 chair next year. This is an important opportunity for him to have his first full sit-down meeting with President Widodo to talk about the full range of issues in the Indo-Pacific as well as how to build on this year's G20 summit heading to the next year's G20 summit in Indonesia," Sullivan told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Glasgow Indonesia Joko Widodo Asia

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of All ..

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of Allocating 2% of GDP for Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

2 minutes ago
 India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issu ..

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.