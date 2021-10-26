UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Macron In Rome On Friday - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Biden to Meet With Macron in Rome on Friday - White House

US President Joe Biden will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday during his trip to Italy for a G20 summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday during his trip to Italy for a G20 summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.

"In Rome, he'll start on Friday with a meeting with Pope Francis followed by a bilateral program with our Italian hosts including meetings with the Italian President and Italian Prime Minister (Mario) Draghi. He'll also meet with President Emmanuel Macron on Friday," Sullivan said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rome Italy

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance ..

Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance 4 new innovative projects towa ..

3 minutes ago
 KIRAN organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Program

KIRAN organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Program

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Warns ISIS in Afghanistan Could Resume Ex ..

Pentagon Warns ISIS in Afghanistan Could Resume External Attacks in 6-12 Months

3 minutes ago
 NASA Astronauts Will Continue to Fly to Space on R ..

NASA Astronauts Will Continue to Fly to Space on Russian Spacecraft Soyuz - Rosc ..

3 minutes ago
 Neither Jirga nor court can alter Islamic inherita ..

Neither Jirga nor court can alter Islamic inheritance law: Justice Isa

7 minutes ago
 KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls ..

KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls in province

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.