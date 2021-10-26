Biden to Meet With Macron in Rome on Friday - White House

US President Joe Biden will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday during his trip to Italy for a G20 summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday during his trip to Italy for a G20 summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.

"In Rome, he'll start on Friday with a meeting with Pope Francis followed by a bilateral program with our Italian hosts including meetings with the Italian President and Italian Prime Minister (Mario) Draghi. He'll also meet with President Emmanuel Macron on Friday," Sullivan said.