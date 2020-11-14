UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet With National Security Experts Next Week - Transition Team

Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Biden to Meet With National Security Experts Next Week - Transition Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Projected US President Joe Biden will meet with national security experts next week, Biden transition team official Jen Psaki said in a press conference on Friday.

"He'll also be hearing from and being briefed by some national security experts, so that's what there is to look forward to next week," Psaki said.

Biden will also continue to talks with US lawmakers in the coming weeks about plans for US economic recovery and a new COVID-19 relief package. The transition team did not announce any scheduled talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Psaki said the Biden campaign will provide an update later on Friday on the ongoing litigation over the results of the US presidential election.

Major US corporate media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified.

President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud. Trump is undertaking auditing and recounting in several US states and has filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to seek redress.

