Biden to Meet With National Security Team This Weekend to Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with his national security team at Camp David this weekend to discuss Ukraine-Russia tensions, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The President will meet this weekend at Camp David with his national security team to discuss the situation, some will be virtual, some will be there in person.

We will also continue to consult with our allies and partners and we will respond (to Russia's security proposals) next week in writing as I conveyed," Psaki told a press briefing.