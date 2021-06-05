Biden to Meet With NATO Chief to Discuss Challenges Posed by Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday to discuss the upcoming alliance summit agenda, as well as alleged security challenges posed by Russia and China, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"On Monday, the [US] President [Joe Biden] will meet with a NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg at the White House. The President and Secretary General will discuss the June 14 NATO summit in Brussels, and many issues on the NATO agenda, including reinforcing transatlantic security in the face of challenges from Russia and China," Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

Biden and Stoltenberg will also discuss adapting NATO to address different threats, including cyberattacks and climate change, while continuing to ensure a more equitable sharing of responsibility among allies, Psaki added.

US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby in later remarks said Defense chief Lloyd Austin will host Stoltenberg at the Pentagon on Monday as well.