UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Meet With NATO Chief To Discuss Challenges Posed By Russia, China - White House

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden to Meet With NATO Chief to Discuss Challenges Posed by Russia, China - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday to discuss the upcoming alliance summit agenda, as well as alleged security challenges posed by Russia and China, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"On Monday, the [US] President [Joe Biden] will meet with a NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg at the White House. The President and Secretary General will discuss the June 14 NATO summit in Brussels, and many issues on the NATO agenda, including reinforcing transatlantic security in the face of challenges from Russia and China," Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

Biden and Stoltenberg will also discuss adapting NATO to address different threats, including cyberattacks and climate change, while continuing to ensure a more equitable sharing of responsibility among allies, Psaki added.

US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby in later remarks said Defense chief Lloyd Austin will host Stoltenberg at the Pentagon on Monday as well.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Pentagon White House Brussels Alliance Austin June From

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

5 minutes ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

5 minutes ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

5 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

5 minutes ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

16 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.