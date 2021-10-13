UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Port, Warehouse Leaders About Supply Chain Disruptions - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden to Meet With Port, Warehouse Leaders About Supply Chain Disruptions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) President Joe Biden will meet with leaders of ports and warehouses in southern California this week to discuss ongoing supply chain disruptions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, the President will be meeting with the leadership of the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union to discuss the challenges at ports across the country, and actions each partner can take to address these (supply chain) delays," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration will also hold a roundtable on Wednesday with private companies, including Walmart, UPS and Home Depot, to discuss how cargo holders and shipping companies can address congestion in the transportation and logistics supply chain, Psaki added.

Shipping containers are piling up at ports in the United States because the Biden administration's coronavirus pandemic measures have caused a decrease in production, lack of labor incentives and revolt among some workers against vaccine and other mandates. The lack of workers to unload the hundreds of thousands of containers has also increased prices, which has further contributed to restraining the expected economic growth.

