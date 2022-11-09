UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With President Sisi During Trip To Egypt For COP27 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 01:51 AM

Biden to Meet With President Sisi During Trip to Egypt for COP27 - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with President Abdel Fattah Sisi during his upcoming trip to Egypt which starts on November 11, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"The President will also have a bilateral meeting with President Sisi of Egypt," the official told reporters.

Biden will go to Sharm el Sheikh on Friday to participate in the UN climate conference COP27.

The US president will give a special address about his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" by the US to reduce emissions and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, the official added.

Related Topics

United Nations Egypt November

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

1 hour ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

1 hour ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

1 hour ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

1 hour ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.