Biden to Meet With President Sisi During Trip to Egypt for COP27 - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with President Abdel Fattah Sisi during his upcoming trip to Egypt which starts on November 11, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"The President will also have a bilateral meeting with President Sisi of Egypt," the official told reporters.

Biden will go to Sharm el Sheikh on Friday to participate in the UN climate conference COP27.

The US president will give a special address about his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" by the US to reduce emissions and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, the official added.