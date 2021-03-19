UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet With Putin 'When Time Is Right' - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:23 PM

Biden to Meet With Putin 'When Time is Right' - White House

US President Joe Biden will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an appropriate time, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an appropriate time, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"The President will be with President Putin when the time is right," Jean-Pierre said.

More Stories From World

