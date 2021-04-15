UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Meet With S.Korea's President Moon In May: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:42 PM

Biden to meet with S.Korea's President Moon in May: W.House

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, the White House announced Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, the White House announced Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon of the Republic of Korea to the White House in the second half of May," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Related Topics

Washington White House South Korea May

Recent Stories

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

4 minutes ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

4 minutes ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

4 minutes ago

Greek, Turkish ministers clash at press conference ..

12 minutes ago

Ex-UN Envoy Power Advances to Senate Consideration ..

12 minutes ago

Rangers, ANF foil smuggling bid of narcotics, arre ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.