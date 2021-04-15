US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, the White House announced Thursday

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon of the Republic of Korea to the White House in the second half of May," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.