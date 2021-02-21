UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet With Trudeau In Virtual Format On Tuesday - White House

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden's first virtual meeting with a foreign leader will be with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the White House said on Saturday, adding that the sides will discuss bilateral cooperation of the neighboring countries on Tuesday.

"On February 23, President Joe Biden will participate in his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In this virtual event, the President will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the United States and Canada as neighbors, friends and NATO Allies," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting represents an opportunity for Biden and Trudeau to review joint USA-Canada efforts in the COVID-19 response, climate change and other areas of mutual interest, the statement read.

