UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Turkey's Erdogan On Sunday: US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:34 AM

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

US President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, a senior US official said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, a senior US official said.

The NATO allies had been expected to hold a bilateral at the UN summit climate in Glasgow next week, but a senior US administration official briefed reporters on Saturday that it would take place "tomorrow".

Erdogan has had a rocky relationship with Biden, whom he last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

The meeting would also come on the heels of a new diplomatic spat that saw Erdogan threaten to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed Turkish civil society leader.

Erdogan, who accused the envoys of meddling in Turkey's affairs, walked back the threat after the embassies issued statements pledging to stay out of Turkey's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Turkey Civil Society Brussels Rome Glasgow United States Tayyip Erdogan June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

1 hour ago
 Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year ..

Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year old Indian sponsored video ab ..

38 seconds ago
 Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

24 minutes ago
 What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20? ..

What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20?

24 minutes ago
 New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invita ..

New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India

24 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.