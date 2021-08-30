Biden to Meet With Ukrainian President on September 1, White House Confirms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, September 1, the White House schedule says.

"The President will welcome His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to the White House," the schedule for September 1 says.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian presidential office said that the meeting had been moved from August 31 to September 1 because of the US evacuation mission in Afghanistan.