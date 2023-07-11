Biden to Meet With Zelenskyy on Wednesday - White House Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"The president will have the chance tomorrow to meet with president Zelenskyy, they will discuss how the US alongside our allies and partners are prepared to make long-term commitments to help Ukraine defend itself now and to deter future aggression," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.