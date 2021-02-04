UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Name Special Envoy For Yemen - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

Biden To Name Special Envoy for Yemen - Reports

US President Joe Biden will appoint veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as his special envoy for Yemen on Thursday, heralding a new effort to end a conflict in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will appoint veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as his special envoy for Yemen on Thursday, heralding a new effort to end a conflict in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in his major foreign policy speech that he will deliver later in the day at the State Department.

The report described Lenderkin as a career diplomat with long experience in Gulf and Yemen affairs.� Lenderking will be tasked with encouraging the warring sides to take steps toward a ceasefire.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of assistance.

The Biden administration is reviewing its predecessor's decision to designate Houthis as a terrorist entity.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Yemen Government Million

Recent Stories

President of ICRC lauds UAE’s international huma ..

14 minutes ago

Jam Kamal inaugurates Garuk Storage Dam at Kharan

2 minutes ago

AJK President, PM vows to continue moral, politica ..

2 minutes ago

US Seized Millions of Counterfeit Masks Last Year ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says Coronavirus Statistics Getting I ..

4 minutes ago

Torch bearing demo staged to mark Kashmir Solidari ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.