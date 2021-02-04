Biden To Name Special Envoy for Yemen - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will appoint veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as his special envoy for Yemen on Thursday, heralding a new effort to end a conflict in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in his major foreign policy speech that he will deliver later in the day at the State Department.

The report described Lenderkin as a career diplomat with long experience in Gulf and Yemen affairs.� Lenderking will be tasked with encouraging the warring sides to take steps toward a ceasefire.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of assistance.

The Biden administration is reviewing its predecessor's decision to designate Houthis as a terrorist entity.